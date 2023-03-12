ADVERTISEMENT

Rangasamy to present Budget on Monday; social groups plan protest

March 12, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

In a marathon meeting held on Saturday night, the Puducherry Cabinet approved the Budget speech of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

Mr. Rangasamy will be presenting his 15th Budget at 9.45 a.m. in the Assembly on Monday.

Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs had approved the draft of the annual outlay of ₹11,600 crore prepared by the Puducherry Planning Board for the year 2023-24.

“Saturday’s Cabinet meeting was one of the lengthiest we had in recent times. The deliberations were lengthy as all five Ministers made presentations. The needs of all departments were discussed threadbare. After certain corrections, the speech has gone for printing on Sunday evening,” a ruling party leader said.

Pre-paid meters

Several social organisations have planned to picket the Legislative Assembly on March 14 against the government’s decision to allow installation of pre-paid meters by the Electricity Department.

Representatives of the organisations held a meeting on Sunday and decided to scale up their protest against pre-paid meters. Volunteers of the organisations would stage the protest in front of the Assembly when the House is in session, a member of one of the organisations said.

