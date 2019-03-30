Rangasamy to begin campaign tomorrow

Former Chief Minister and founder leader of All India N. R. Congress N. Rangasamy will launch the party’s campaign for Lok Sabha elections on Sunday evening.

According to a senior AINRC functionary, Mr. Rangasamy will start campaigning for the party candidate K. Narayanasamy from Kalapet on Sunday.

Silent campaign

The party had decided to organise a major road show from Kalapet to the town.

Ever since the announcement of candidate, Mr. Rangasamy had engaged in a silent campaign meeting leaders of alliance parties and other important people in rural areas. Mr. Rangasamy had also successfully managed to bring back to partyfold, a few disgruntled leaders.

“The Sunday event will be a massive road show. From next week, our leader will be on a continuous campaign trip,” he said.