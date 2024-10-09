GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rangasamy stresses need for maintaining quality of products manufactured in the country

Published - October 09, 2024 12:54 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy distributing awards at the World Standards Day event organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy distributing awards at the World Standards Day event organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has stressed the need to maintain quality of products manufactured in the country. 

“Entrepreneurs need to concentrate on the quality of products manufactured by them to gain the trust of consumers. We (country) have now started giving importance to manufacturing of products locally than on relying on foreign goods. For the manufacturers to find both domestic and foreign markets they will have to give thrust on producing quality products” the Chief Minister said participating at the World Standards Day celebrations here on Tuesday.

The event was organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a statutory body functioning under the aegis of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India. Mr Rangasamy said the BIS has a big responsibility in ensuring that the products sold in the market are of standard quality. The organisation should ensure that goods produced are of quality without causing any disturbance to the functioning of industries, he said.

The Prime Minister has stressed on the need for producing quality products under the Make in India initiative. There should not be any compromise on quality. At the same time, the BIS should take an industry friendly approach while ensuring quality, the Chief Minister said. 

On the steps taken by his administration to improve the industrial scenario, the Chief Minister said the government was moving ahead with its plan to establish firms at the 750-odd acre land at Sedarapet. 

“We are also taking steps to attract more industries. Some firms migrated to other places after we stopped giving incentives and subsides. We have renewed our efforts to attract more firms,” he said.

G. Bhavani, Senior Director and Head of BIS Chennai Branch, Praveen Khanna, Scientist-G & Deputy Director General (Southern Region) and Utpal Borah, Head (Central Workshop Division) Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research were among the participants.

