Rangasamy should make his stand on NEET public, says Narayanasamy

‘People have a right to know the government’s position on the issue’

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy should make his stand on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) public, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has said.

In a virtual statement, the Congress leader said Mr. Rangasamy had remained stoic on the demand to scrap NEET. The Congress, when it was in power in the Union Territory, had passed a resolution in the Assembly urging the Union Government to exempt Puducherry students from appearing for NEET. Now, the DMK government in Tamil Nadu had adopted a Bill against conducting the exam.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi had returned the Bill, “overstepping his Constitutional limits”. The conduct of Mr. Ravi showed how the Union Government was using the Governor’s position to interfere in the affairs of State governments, Mr. Narayanasamy added.

“Mr. Rangasamy, after assuming office, has not made his stand clear on NEET. He should state whether he is in favour of or against holding the examination. People have the right to know the government’s position,” he said.

Considering the best interest of the students of the Union Territory, the Chief Minister should immediately write to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, urging them to scrap the exam, the senior Congress leader said.

The former Chief Minister said the Union Government had completely ignored the Union Territory. “The Centre has not been able to fulfil any of the promises made to the people of Puducherry. The governments at the Centre and the Union Territory have failed to implement any of the schemes,” the former Chief Minister said.