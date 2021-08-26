Rangasamy presents ₹9,924.41 cr. Budget

Govt. to construct 500-bed hospital, waive farm loan and education loan availed by SC/ST students

A slew of announcements including construction of a new 500-bed hospital, waiver of farm loan, and education loan availed by SC/ST students formed part of the first Budget of the All India N.R. Congress-led National Democratic Alliance in the Union Territory.

Presenting the annual Budget with an outlay of ₹9,924.41 crore for the current financial year on Thursday, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said a new 500-bed hospital to treat infectious diseases would be constructed at Gorimedu.

Medical equipment would be procured to improve the health infrastructure at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Postgraduate Institute. Steps would be taken to fill the existing vacancies in government-run medical institutions, including medical and dental colleges.

“There are many farmers who are unable to repay their crop loan taken from the co-operative societies. In view of this, loans taken by them from societies and arrears will be waived,” the Chief Minister said.

e-NAM Mandi

The government would set up a modern e-NAM Mandi in the new building proposed to be constructed on ECR to cater to the needs of the farmers. It would have spacious auction yards, wide internal roads for free movement of agricultural goods brought in and out of the mandi, a bank with ATM facility, a store house for agricultural inputs, rest sheds, an electronic weigh bridge and sanitary blocks for farmers, the Chief Minister announced.

The government also proposed to construct check-dams for conserving ground water in Puducherry and Karaikal regions, he added. Stating the government’s intent to waive education loan taken by SC/ST students from PADCO, the Chief Minister said a scheme to provide free education for SC/ST students from Class I would be implemented effectively from this year.

The government would construct fish landing centres at Arikamedu, Nallavadu and Periyakalapet at a cost of ₹50 crore. Development of a fishing harbour in Karaikal would be taken up at a cost of ₹52.90 crore, Mr. Rangasamy said.

Making several announcements to improve tourism sector in the Union Territory, the Chief Minister said Murungapakkam area was becoming an important tourism hub. The government had decided to improve infrastructure facility near Arts and Craft village. To create a standard platform for the private sector in tourism industry, the government had proposed to enact a Tourism Trade Act. Specific guidelines for registration of home stays, bed and breakfast scheme had been introduced, he added.

Under the technical expertise of NITI Aayog, the government would establish a Yacht Marina and develop entertainment zone in Manapet. Efforts of the government would be to turn Puducherry from a “weekend destination to week-long destination”, the Chief Minister said.

On the law and order side, he said funds had been allocated to construct police stations at Lawspet, Reddiyarpalayam and police outpost at Karikalampakkam.

In view of the hardship faced by the employees of Public Sector Undertakings, autonomous institutions and co-operative societies, the government would release salary arrears of two months, Mr. Rangasamy said.