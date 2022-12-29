ADVERTISEMENT

Rangasamy not serious in getting Statehood for Puducherry: Vaithilingam

December 29, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

There is no clarity in his demands. He wants more powers and continues to have an alliance with the BJP, which is opposed to Statehood, the Congress MP says

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MP V. Vaithilingam and Leader of the Party in Assembly M. Vaithianathan at the press conference on Thursday. Photo: Special arrangement

Accusing Chief Minister N. Rangasamy of soft-pedalling on Statehood issue, senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam on Thursday said the Chief Minister was using Statehood as a weapon to threaten the Centre and Lt. Governor.

Addressing a press conference, the MP said the Chief Minister had not shown any courage to fight for Statehood. He had not taken any concrete step towards getting Statehood. “There is no clarity in his demands. He wants more powers and continues to have an alliance with the BJP, which is opposed to Statehood. When his alliance partner, the AIADMK, observes bandh, leaders of that party are taken into preventive custody. The Chief Minister should not use proxies to speak his mind and instead should show courage to fight for the elected government’s rights,“ Mr. Vaithilingam said.

The Chief Minister should take administrative measures and show the political will to obtain Statehood. If the Chief Minister was ready to take a strong initiative, the Congress party would extend political assistance, the former Chief Minister said, and added that the Lt. Governor should also make clear her stand on Statehood.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The government’s justification for opening liquor outlets as a source of revenue mobilisation was ‘highly condemnable’. The government must explore other options. The promotion of alcohol has reached a stage in Puducherry where liquor outlets are allowed to maintain boards announcing discount for women drinkers. The residential areas are filled with pubs and resto bars. Those who oppose the opening of such ventures in residential areas are booked under severe provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The government is paving the way for cultural degradation,“ Mr. Vaithilingam said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US