Rangasamy not serious in getting Statehood for Puducherry: Vaithilingam

December 29, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Accusing Chief Minister N. Rangasamy of soft-pedalling on Statehood issue, senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam on Thursday said the Chief Minister was using Statehood as a weapon to threaten the Centre and Lt. Governor.

Addressing a press conference, the MP said the Chief Minister had not shown any courage to fight for Statehood. He had not taken any concrete step towards getting Statehood. “There is no clarity in his demands. He wants more powers and continues to have an alliance with the BJP, which is opposed to Statehood. When his alliance partner, the AIADMK, observes bandh, leaders of that party are taken into preventive custody. The Chief Minister should not use proxies to speak his mind and instead should show courage to fight for the elected government’s rights,“ Mr. Vaithilingam said.

The Chief Minister should take administrative measures and show the political will to obtain Statehood. If the Chief Minister was ready to take a strong initiative, the Congress party would extend political assistance, the former Chief Minister said, and added that the Lt. Governor should also make clear her stand on Statehood.

“The government’s justification for opening liquor outlets as a source of revenue mobilisation was ‘highly condemnable’. The government must explore other options. The promotion of alcohol has reached a stage in Puducherry where liquor outlets are allowed to maintain boards announcing discount for women drinkers. The residential areas are filled with pubs and resto bars. Those who oppose the opening of such ventures in residential areas are booked under severe provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The government is paving the way for cultural degradation,“ Mr. Vaithilingam said.