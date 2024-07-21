GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rangasamy must present U.T.’s case at NITI Aayog meet, says AIADMK

The Chief Minister must make the case for the Union Territory’s pressing funding and development needs, says Anbalagan

Published - July 21, 2024 06:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan.

AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan.

AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan has urged Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to participate, without fail, in the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on July 27 to make the case for the Union Territory’s pressing funding and development needs.

Addressing reporters, Mr. Anbalagan said Mr. Rangasamy’s presence at the ninth governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog, in which Chief Ministers of various States lay out their requirements for implementing projects, was imperative as Puducherry was facing a fund crunch and stagnant development.

Pointing out that the Union Territory was heavily reliant on tourism, Mr. Anbalagan called for evolving plans to improve tourist infrastructure and providing a better experience for visitors.

It was also imperative to secure Central assistance for expansion of the airport as well as to obtain sanction for a second air terminal at Karaikal, he said.

The AIADMK leader also sought the development of the Chennai-Puducherry ECR rail link. Fresh funds should be sought from the Central government to bring back the special economic zone at Karasur and Sedarapat which was acquired by the government over 10 years ago. The city was also in desperate need for flyovers to relieve traffic congestion at a few sites, he said.

According to Mr. Anbalagan, even though the Central government was ready to provide funds, the Puducherry government failed to utilise released amounts. In fact, the government had virtually squandered the Smart City project by returning unutilised funds, he alleged.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.