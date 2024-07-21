Rangasamy must present U.T.’s case at NITI Aayog meet, says AIADMK

AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan has urged Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to participate, without fail, in the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on July 27 to make the case for the Union Territory’s pressing funding and development needs.

Addressing reporters, Mr. Anbalagan said Mr. Rangasamy’s presence at the ninth governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog, in which Chief Ministers of various States lay out their requirements for implementing projects, was imperative as Puducherry was facing a fund crunch and stagnant development.

Pointing out that the Union Territory was heavily reliant on tourism, Mr. Anbalagan called for evolving plans to improve tourist infrastructure and providing a better experience for visitors.

It was also imperative to secure Central assistance for expansion of the airport as well as to obtain sanction for a second air terminal at Karaikal, he said.

The AIADMK leader also sought the development of the Chennai-Puducherry ECR rail link. Fresh funds should be sought from the Central government to bring back the special economic zone at Karasur and Sedarapat which was acquired by the government over 10 years ago. The city was also in desperate need for flyovers to relieve traffic congestion at a few sites, he said.

According to Mr. Anbalagan, even though the Central government was ready to provide funds, the Puducherry government failed to utilise released amounts. In fact, the government had virtually squandered the Smart City project by returning unutilised funds, he alleged.