Rangasamy meets Tamilisai in the backdrop of strike by power sector employees 

The government will take steps to protect the interests of employees, says the Lieutenant-Governor 

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
September 30, 2022 21:39 IST

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday called on Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Nivas. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Against the backdrop of the ongoing strike by Electricity Department employees, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday called on Lieutenant-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Nivas.

The meeting lasted 30 minutes. Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, Power Secretary T. Arun and Secretary to the Lt. Governor Abhijit Vijay Chaudhary were present.

Dr. Tamilisai said later that the meeting was to discuss welfare schemes implemented by the government. “We also discussed the strike... The government will take steps to protect the interests of employees. We are very clear that the strike should not cause any inconvenience to people.”

The Lt. Governor reiterated that the privatisation would in no way impact the service benefits of workers. Apart from the impact of the strike, she said the meeting discussed the situation arising out of the spread of fever. It also discussed organising a World Tamil Conference in Puducherry, she said.

The meeting assumes importance as there had been widespread protest in the Union Territory over power supply disruption after the employees re-launched the agitation against privatisation on Wednesday.

