Chief Minister launches NDA’s LS poll campaign in Puducherry

March 27, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Launching the campaign of BJP candidate A. Namassivayam for Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, Chief Minister and founder president of All India N. R. Congress N. Rangasamy said people of the Union Territory could contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a developed country.

Addressing a gathering near Vinayagar Temple at Ganapathichettikulam in Kalapet Assembly segment, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister was on a mission to make the country a developed nation by 2047. The victory of Mr. Namassivayam would certainly add strength to the Prime Minister’s vision, he said.

Moreover, he said there is a “general consensus” that Mr. Modi was set to return as Prime Minister for the third time after the Lok Sabha poll. Puducherry will benefit by electing a Lok Sabha member aligned with the ruling dispensation at the Centre, he said.

“Under Mr. Modi, the country has witnessed development. The stature of India among the comity of nations has improved because of his policies and stern decisions. He is looked upon by world leaders for guidance. People and pollsters are now predicting more than 400 seats for National Democratic Alliance. Puducherry will also benefit by electing a member belonging to the ruling party,” he said.

He also listed out the schemes implemented by his government in the last three years. Legislators belonging to AINRC, BJP, and leaders of alliance parties, including PMK, were present at the campaign launch.