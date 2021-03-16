Puducherry Assembly elections | Rangasamy has immovable assets worth ₹38.13 cr

N. Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY

16 March 2021 03:26 IST

Former Puducherry Chief Minister and AINRC founder N. Rangasamy has immovable properties valued at an estimated ₹ 38.13 crore as per the affidavit submitted along with the nomination filed on Monday to contest the Assembly election on April 6. He also has movable assets worth ₹26.22 lakh.

In 2016, he possessed movable assets worth ₹14.30 lakh and immovable assets with an approximate market value of ₹29.38 crore.

Mr. Rangasamy, who will be seeking election from the Thattanchavady and Yanam constituencies this time, has declared ₹66,000 cash which is lesser than the ₹75,000 he declared while filing nominations in the 2016 Assembly election.

His declared liabilities now are to the tune of about ₹1.15 crore.

The AINRC supremo also owns two cars and two motorbikes. These, along with personal gold wear, constitute an estimated total value of ₹26 lakh.