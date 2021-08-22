PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 22 August 2021 19:03 IST
Comments
Rangasamy gets firstdose of COVID-19 vaccine
Updated: 22 August 2021 19:06 IST
He tested positive on May 9 and was discharged on May 17
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was administered the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 at his residence on Sunday.
The vaccination was undertaken after a sufficient waiting period since his recovery from COVID-19 in the third week of May.
A press note from the office of the Chief Minister said a team of health officials was present at his house during the administering of the vaccine.
Mr. Rangasamy, who turned 71 recently, tested positive for SARS CoV-2 infection on May 9, two days after he was sworn in as Chief Minister. He was treated at a private hospital in Chennai and discharged on May 17.
More In Puducherry
Read more...