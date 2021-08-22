Rangasamy gets firstdose of COVID-19 vaccine

He tested positive on May 9 and was discharged on May 17

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was administered the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 at his residence on Sunday.

The vaccination was undertaken after a sufficient waiting period since his recovery from COVID-19 in the third week of May.

A press note from the office of the Chief Minister said a team of health officials was present at his house during the administering of the vaccine.

Mr. Rangasamy, who turned 71 recently, tested positive for SARS CoV-2 infection on May 9, two days after he was sworn in as Chief Minister. He was treated at a private hospital in Chennai and discharged on May 17.