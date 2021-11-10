Rangasamy fulfils his vow at Murugan temple

CM Rangasamy offering a golden “vel” and flag to the Lord Murugan temple at Kadirgamam on Wednesday.

PUDUCHERRY

10 November 2021 23:34 IST

CM donates golden spear and flag

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Wednesday gifted a golden ‘vel’ (spear) and ‘seval kodi’ (rooster flag) to Lord Murugan temple in Kadirgamam in fulfilment of a vow.

Mr. Rangasamy donated them from his own money.

A special ‘yagna’ and ‘abhishekam’ were performed before the deity was adorned with the offerings.

Mr. Rangasamy is reported to have made the vows to donate the ‘vel’ and the flag as an offering to the deity on returning to power as Chief Minister for another term and, on another occasion, when he prayed for recovery from a COVID-19 infection that led to his hospitalisation in May.

KSP Ramesh, MLA, accompanied the Chief Minister, in offering prayers at the temple.