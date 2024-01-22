GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rangasamy expresses happiness on watching Ram Mandir consecration live

January 22, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, along with speaker and his cabinet colleagues gathered at Sri Vedapureeswarar Temple in Puducherry to watch the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on Monday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, along with speaker and his cabinet colleagues gathered at Sri Vedapureeswarar Temple in Puducherry to watch the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday expressed happiness for the opportunity to watch the live telecasting of the consecration of newly constructed Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

“It is a special occasion to witnesses the temple consecration. I am very happy to witness the ceremony,” Mr. Rangasamy told reporters after watching Pran Pratishtha live at Sr Vedapureeswarar Temple on Mahatma Gandhi Road here.

Mr. Rangasamy, along with Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and legislators, watched the consecration ceremony live in a LED screen kept at the temple premises. 

The Department of Hindu Religious Institutions has made arrangements for the live telecasting of the consecration ceremony in several temples under its control in the town and rural areas. 

