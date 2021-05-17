Rangasamy discharged

PUDUCHERRY

17 May 2021 23:27 IST

He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on May 9

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday returned to Puducherry after getting treated for COVID-19 in a private hospital in Chennai.

Mr. Rangasamy reached Puducherry around 3.45 p.m. and straight went to the temple of his spiritual guru Appa Paithiyam Swamigal at Gorimedu. He then went home, where he would be convalescing for about a week.

Director of MGM Healthcare, Chennai, Prashanth Rajagopalan, said the Chief Minister had responded well to the treatment and was discharged on recovery.

“He will be under home quarantine for a week as per the advice of doctors. The Chief Minister will be clearing files and holding meeting with officials through video-conferencing,” an AINRC legislator told The Hindu.

The Chief Minister was expected to talk to the Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan over phone on the appointment of senior legislator K. Lakshminarayanan as pro-tem Speaker. The file has been pending with Raj Nivas for clearance, said an AINRC functionary.

Pressure had been building on the Chief Minister on Cabinet expansion and getting down to administrative matters especially at a time when COVID-19 cases were on the rise.

Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy who created a stir on Sunday by releasing a video of his visit to government medical college to highlight the plight of COVID -19 patients at the hospital on Monday sought the immediate intervention of government in containing the virus.

He told media on Monday that a 27-year-old person from his Orleanpet constituency succumbed to the virus at the medical college. The victim's family had complained about lack of medical facility at the hospital. There was a severe shortage of medical staff, technicians and beds at the medical college, he added.