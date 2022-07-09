Rangasamy calls on Chief Justice of Madras High Court

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Saturday called on Chief Justice of Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari and discussed the setting up of Law University. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 09, 2022 20:05 IST

Chief Justice has assured all assistance to the Puducherry government, says Minister Lakshminarayanan

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Saturday made a courtesy call on Chief Justice of Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari.

The Chief Justice was here for a short time while on his way to attend a court function in Villupuram district.

Mr. Rangasamy, accompanied by Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, who also holds the Law portfolio, called on the Chief Justice and discussed issues pertaining to the setting up of the Law University. Judge in-charge of Puducherry Court T. Raja and Chief Engineer of PWD T. Raja were present.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan said the Chief Justice has assured all assistance to the Puducherry government in establishing the University. He said the Education Department had transferred 26 acres of land near the Law College at Kalapet to the Law Department for setting up the university. The administration was in the process of drafting a bill to be introduced in the Assembly for bringing a legislation enabling the government to set up the University.

“I have recently visited the National Law University at Patiala to study the working of the institute. We have got a blue print ready for the institute. Once the bill is introduced, we will prepare a report to be presented to the Union Ministry of Law. We are hopeful of getting funds to set up the University,” the Minister said.