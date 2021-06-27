Rangasamy Cabinet assumes office

The five-member Council of Ministers of Puducherry's first NDA Government, led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, was sworn in on Sunday.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Ministers.

A. Namassivayam (BJP), K. Lakshminarayanan, C. Djeacoumar and Chandirapriyanga (AINRC) and Sai Saravanan Kumar (BJP) were formally inducted in that order.

Follow the swearing-in, Chief Minister N Rangasamy and the newly sworn in Ministers felicitated the Lt.Governor.

Ms. Soundararajan also felicitated the Chief Minister and his team.

The Cabinet features a balance of veterans such as Mr. Namassivayam, Mr. Lakshminarayanan and Mr. Djeacoumar and new faces in Ms Chandirapriyanga, the first woman Minister in 41 years, and Mr. Saravanan Kumar.

The ceremony began at a makeshift pavilion in front of the Raj Nivas with a readout by Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar.

The function was held amid tight security and restrictions on invitees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.