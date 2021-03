PUDUCHERRY

09 March 2021 01:41 IST

The first randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines and VVPAT equipment was held in the presence of representatives of all recognised political parties at the Collectorate on Monday.

According to an official press note, around 1,603 EVMs and 1,724 VVPAT machines would be operational in Assembly constituencies in the district.

