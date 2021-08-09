Ramping up infrastructure is imperative

Industrial estates at Mettupalayam, Thirubhuvanai, Sederapet and Polagam need a makeover

There has been much buzz on the revival of industrial activity in the Union Territory, but the business community is of the firm opinion that improvement is possible only if infrastructure is ramped up in the industrial estates.

Industrialists also are of the view that any move to improve the condition of industrial estates at Mettupalayam, Thirubhuvanai, Sederapet and Polagam has to begin with making the Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Limited (PIPDIC), the agency which manages the estates, more effective and functional.

Except for some repair works at Mettupalayam, the agency has not taken up any road improvement work or work for providing streetlights and drinking water for several years.

Even the briefest visit to these estates can highlight the sorry state of affairs in the sprawling facilities. Pothole-ridden roads make the ride bumpy and travel during the nights through the estates become scary as most of the streetlights are dysfunctional. The streetlights are either under repair or damaged by miscreants for the obvious reason of theft under the cover of darkness.

M. Thiruvengadam, secretary for PIPDIC Industrial Estate, Thirubhuvanai, said the roads are damaged to such an extent that heavy vehicles carrying finished goods or raw material get stuck often.

“Adding to the problem is the issue of streetlights. Most of them are either faulty or completely damaged by miscreants. There are a few pharma companies which run two to three shifts and staff have to travel during the night,” he said adding women staff feel really unsafe to travel in the night.

PIPDIC officials, he said, believed that their job ends with signing the lease agreement for the land with the owner of a business establishment. “It is the nodal agency for business promotion. They have a much larger role to play. Now, most of the industries have to face enormous hardship for annual renewal of trade licence in commune panchayats. PIPDIC should play a more active role,” he said. Thefts inside the estate have become common, he charged.

Joseph Rozario, Director of MetalScope in Sederapet Industrial Estate, said, “Bringing customers from outside the territory, transporting raw material and sending the finished goods have become extremely difficult due to the condition of the estates. If revived, the Sederapet estate could turn out to be a business hub due to its close proximity to Tindivanam Highway.”

The government should create a road map for industrial promotion and act accordingly, he added.

Former Member of Parliament and Economist M. Ramadass said the fast deceleration in industrial activity that led to sickness and closure of many industrial units and the consequent retrenchment of workers should be of a major concern to the government.

As a first step toward revival, the government should constitute a committee comprising academics, financial experts, industrialists and senior officials. The company should be mandated to bring out a strategy to revive the industrial units and attracting new entities.

PIPDIC and the District Industries Centre should be revitalised to meet the demands of changing industrial scenario.

The government should increase the capital outlay for industrial growth by earmarking 5% of its budgetary outlay. The industrial infrastructure, such as roads, electricity, water supply, access to transport, raw materials and marketing facilities in the industrial estates should be augmented.

Industries Secretary E. Vallavan told The Hindu that the government had already directed PIPDIC to prepare an estimate for improving the infrastructure at Sederapet and Thirubhuvanai industrial estates. Once the estimate was ready, the government planned to approach Union Commerce Ministry for funding, he said.