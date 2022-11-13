Rampant encroachments threaten three historic temple ponds in Bahour

Activist blames it on the indifferent attitude of the HR and CE authorities

The ponds belonging to Sri Moolanathasamy temple at Bahour in Puducherry present a pathetic picture thanks to the rampant illegal constructions and dumping of solid and liquid waste. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Three temple ponds belonging to the Sri Moolanathaswamy temple in Bahour could soon disappear owing to a mix of anthropogenic activities including illegal construction and unabated dumping of waste.

The three ponds, located within the periphery of the temple complex, are spread over 35 acres. Encroachments have encircled the tank - in the south and west - due to construction activity for the past seven years, locals say.

According to V. Chandrasekhar, president of Bangaru Vaickal Neeradhara Koottamaippu, a water users’ association, “The temple ponds remain neglected due to the indifferent attitude of the HR and CE authorities toward their protection. Thick vegetation coupled with rampant encroachment on all sides is now all that remains of the ponds.”

“The temple, along with the three ponds, was built by the Cholas during the 10th century and have so much of historical importance. But now a number of residents have been illegally extending their property by converting the portion of the pond adjoining the land erasing a bit of history,” he charged.

According to T.P. Raghunath of Sri Aurobindo Society, “The ponds have been under encroachment for years now. The main problem is the lack of any irrigation management act where the operation and maintenance of waterbodies and also their legal rights have to be handed over to users associations.”

“With minimal or no funding from the government, the communities can themselves maintain the waterbodies and community control will also prevent encroachments,” he added.

Mr. Chandrasekhar pointed out that the inaction by the government departments towards the rampant encroachment of the ponds raises a lot of questions and doubts as to whether they were benefitting out of these illegal constructions. The destruction and conversion of government poromboke lands through encroachments would present a wrong picture, he said. The association demanded that the encroachers should at their cost be made to resrore these ponds and bring them back to their original condition.

“The ponds would soon cease to exist if the authorities continued to turn a blind eye towards the encroachments. Continued inaction is benefitting the encroachers and the authorities do not want to antoganise the politicians,” a resident said.

The association also demanded the government to immediately secure the boundaries of the ponds and prevent discharge of sewage from the surrounding households into the ponds.