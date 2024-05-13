Ramp up measures to improve the performance of students in Class X, XII examinations: DMK convenor

Leader of the Opposition and DMK convenor R. Siva has urged the government to ramp up measures to check the decline in the performance of government school students in the Class XII and X examinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Mr. Siva said that the government schools, which maintained excellence, were losing ground if one were to go by the recently published results of the Class XII and Class X examinations.

He pointed out that the 78.08 pass percentage of government school students in Class X examination was lower than the 78.92% recorded in the previous academic year. Similarly, 100 per cent success is achieved only by 8 schools out of 108 government schools, and Karaikal district is far behind with 65.31 percent pass rate, which highlights the cracks in the basic structure of education.

ADVERTISEMENT

A similar situation is reflected in the results of the Plus Two examination where out of 55 government schools, only one school secured 100% pass.

The government should follow up on the failed students, provide help and facilitate a re-exam. School principals should also review the performance towards formulating ways to overcome pass rate deficiencies.

Flagging the issue of a shortage of teachers in several schools, Mr. Siva said the government had not paid attention to the repeated calls to fix the situation, and this was one of the main reasons for the decline in the performance of government schools. He urged the government to undertake remedial measures so that State schools improve their performance in the next academic year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.