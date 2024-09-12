Ramayana dance-drama by children with special needs

Children with special needs from the Satya Special School will perform a dance-drama based on the Ramayana epic at the JIPMER auditorium on Saturday.

The “Rama Katha” performance is being held in collaboration with RASA and is choreographed by its founder and Bharathanatyam artiste Ambika Kameshwar to mark the 20th anniversary of the institution that seeks to empower through art.

About 100 special children will express their talents at the free-entry show scheduled at 5 p.m., the school said.