Ramakrishna Math sub-centre to be launched in city

‘Its opening will deliver a broad range of social services’

‘Its opening will deliver a broad range of social services’

A sub-centre of the Sri Ramakrishna Math, Chennai chapter, will be formally launched in the city on Friday. It will join the vast network of affiliates of the Ramakrishna Order that propagates the teachings of Sri Ramakrishna, the 19 th century seer and his chief disciple Swami Vivekananda.

The opening of the sub-centre marks another step towards establishing a full-fledged chapter of the Math and deliver a broader range of social services, said Swami Atmaghanananda in a press conference. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Tourism Minister K Lakshminarayanan and Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj, vice president of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, will participate.