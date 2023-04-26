Ramadass calls for affirmative action to ensure more govt. school students clear NEET

April 26, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Member of Parliament M. Ramadass has sought affirmative action from the government in the wake of Right To Information-sourced data emerging on the abysmal performance of government schools students in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

In a statement, he called for affirmative action to correct low volumes of government school students — which cater to underprivileged students — getting into medical courses through NEET for MBBS admission.

According to him, the information accessed by filing an RTI revealed that in 2020-21, of the 309 students admitted to four medical colleges — Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, PIMS, Sri Manakula Vinayakar and Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College — only seven were government school students. In 2021-22, only five out of 305 students who secured medical admission were from government schools. In 2022-23, six such students from a total of 296 were admitted to medical colleges. In effect, the percentage of government school students admitted to medical institutions ranged from 1.6% in 2021-22 to 2.03% in 2022-23.

He said that during the three-year period, only 18 government school students of a total of 910 students (1.97%) secured admission in medical colleges. In contrast, 818 students of private schools, constituting around 90% of the total number of students, were placed in medical colleges. The negligible percentage in the case of the government school students is primarily due to their lower marks in NEET.

The findings reveal the gross under-representation of government school students in medical colleges. In view of the cognitive gap created by caste, gender, wealth, parental education, occupation and income, government school students suffer from multiple disadvantages than private school students, the former MP said, adding: “This gap can be bridged only when the principle of unequal treatment to unequals, that is, by a policy of preferential treatment to government school students is applied. This calls for affirmative action by the government in the larger interest of the society”.

He recommended that 10% of the total number of government seats available for admission to MBBS course in the Union Territory may be reserved for government school students. Those who studied from sixth standard to higher secondary courses in government schools and those who have qualified in NEET could be eligible for the reservation. This would increase the number of admission of government school students from an average of six to about 30 per year.

Otherwise, he said, NEET would push government school students out of the race for MBBS admission and defeat the objective of providing equal opportunities to all.

Simultaneously, the government should initiate efforts to tone up excellence in government schools by mobilising all inputs of quality and investing higher outlay on this infrastructure. The government may implement this measure through an executive order, which can be ratified by the next session of the Assembly, he added.