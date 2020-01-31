Rallyists demand filling of government vacancies

Hundreds of graduates took out a protest march to the Assembly on Thursday demanding filling of a large number of vacancies in government departments.

The protesters, mostly preparing for various competitive examinations, organised themselves through social media to take out a rally from Swadeshi Mill complex area.

Submits memorandum

They later submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to fill the vacancies at the earliest.

The protesters said the last time the government organised a recruitment drive was in 2015.

They said there were vacancies of 254 assistants, 277 home guards, 70 upper division clerks, 72 village assistants, 49 lower division clerks, 41 stenographers, 47 sub-inspectors and 31 storekeeper under direct recruitment.

Besides there were several vacancies in the technical categories such as staff nurse, primary school teachers, trained graduate teachers, physical education teachers and lecturers, according to the memorandum.