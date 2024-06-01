ADVERTISEMENT

Rally to raise awareness on tobacco hazards

Published - June 01, 2024 12:26 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Students participating in a rally organised by the Puducherry State Health Mission on beach road on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Scores of medical and nursing students participated in a rally on Friday to raise public awareness on the hazards of tobacco use to mark “World No Tobacco Day”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rally from Kamban Kalaiarangam to Gandhi Thidal was flagged off by Narra Chaitanya, SSP (L&O), and G. Sriramulu, Health Director.

The event was organised by the Puducherry Health Mission, National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), State Tobacco Control Cell, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute and Jipmer. The collaborating institutions included the Mahatma Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences, Mother Theresa PG and Research Institute of Health Sciences, Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences, Sri Venkateshwara Dental College and Indrani College of Nursing.

C. Venkatesh, State Nodal Officer-Tobacco Control, R. Suriya Kumar, NTCP consultant, and Manimaran, Advocacy Communication and Social Mobilisation (ACSM) officer were at the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the health department, tobacco use is responsible for the death of 1 in 12 adults worldwide (more than 6 million deaths annually), while in India, about 40% of cancer deaths are linked to the substance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US