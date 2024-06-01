Rally to raise awareness on tobacco hazards

Scores of medical and nursing students participated in a rally on Friday to raise public awareness on the hazards of tobacco use to mark “World No Tobacco Day”.

The rally from Kamban Kalaiarangam to Gandhi Thidal was flagged off by Narra Chaitanya, SSP (L&O), and G. Sriramulu, Health Director.

The event was organised by the Puducherry Health Mission, National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), State Tobacco Control Cell, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute and Jipmer. The collaborating institutions included the Mahatma Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences, Mother Theresa PG and Research Institute of Health Sciences, Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences, Sri Venkateshwara Dental College and Indrani College of Nursing.

C. Venkatesh, State Nodal Officer-Tobacco Control, R. Suriya Kumar, NTCP consultant, and Manimaran, Advocacy Communication and Social Mobilisation (ACSM) officer were at the event.

According to the health department, tobacco use is responsible for the death of 1 in 12 adults worldwide (more than 6 million deaths annually), while in India, about 40% of cancer deaths are linked to the substance.