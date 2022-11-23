Rally to highlight hygiene

November 23, 2022 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Civil Supplies Minister A.K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar flagged off a “Swachta Run” to observe World Toilet Day. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A “Swachhta Run” rally was taken out recently in the Union Territory in connection with the observance of World Toilet Day. Minister for Civil Supplies and Rural Development A.K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar flagged off the event, hosted by the District Rural Development Agency, to highlight the importance of hygiene. The rally was taken out from Pathukannu junction to Villianur under the auspices of the Villianur Block Development Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister took an oath to maintain hygiene and distributed t-shirts to all participants. Mohan Kumar, Block Development Officer; Kalaimathi Joint BDO Raman and Chandrasekhar; assistant engineers, Sengadir, Thanraj, Ramanathan, Rajendran, Ramachandran, Koperundevi; junior engineers, sevaks, gram rozgar sevaks, social workers and women self-help groups, along with BJP functionaries attended the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US