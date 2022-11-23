Rally to highlight hygiene

November 23, 2022 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

A “Swachhta Run” rally was taken out recently in the Union Territory in connection with the observance of World Toilet Day. Minister for Civil Supplies and Rural Development A.K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar flagged off the event, hosted by the District Rural Development Agency, to highlight the importance of hygiene. The rally was taken out from Pathukannu junction to Villianur under the auspices of the Villianur Block Development Office.

The Minister took an oath to maintain hygiene and distributed t-shirts to all participants. Mohan Kumar, Block Development Officer; Kalaimathi Joint BDO Raman and Chandrasekhar; assistant engineers, Sengadir, Thanraj, Ramanathan, Rajendran, Ramachandran, Koperundevi; junior engineers, sevaks, gram rozgar sevaks, social workers and women self-help groups, along with BJP functionaries attended the event.