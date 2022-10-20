Rally to highlight community role in disaster management

Puducherry District Disaster Management Authority launched a training programme for 500 volunteers under ‘Aapda Mitra’ scheme

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 20, 2022 19:36 IST

Deputy Collector N. Thamizhselvan flagging off a cycle rally to raise awareness about community participation in disaster management. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A cycle rally was taken out in the city on Thursday to raise awareness about the spirit of volunteerism as part of the ‘Aapda Mitra’ scheme to train community volunteers in disaster management operations. N. Thamizhselvan, Deputy Collector, flagged off the rally in front of Kamaraj Manimandapam. More than 60 cyclists participated in the rally. The Puducherry District Disaster Management Authority had recently launched a training programme for a batch of 500 volunteers under the ‘Aapda Mitra’ scheme. The initiative is part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the government and the National Disaster Management Authority for training volunteers. Under the scheme, community volunteers are provided flood protection equipment, safety kits, and training to deal with disasters such as rain, cyclones and fire.

