Rally held in Puducherry to raise awareness about not spitting in public places

September 17, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Volunteers from schools and colleges, including Saradha Gangadharan College and the government school of Thiruchitrambalam, also participated in the event

The Hindu Bureau

Participants at the anti-spitting rally that was organised by Rotary Club of Pondicherry Central and the Pune-based Sare Jahan Se Acha Foundation on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Rotary Club of Pondicherry Central and Sare Jahan Se Acha Foundation, Pune, collaborated to host an “Anti-Spitting Rally” and took a pledge to keep the city clean at Promenade Beach on Sunday.

S. Bascarane, Superintendent of Police; Kumaran, assistant governor, RI Dist. 2981; Bipin Rananaware and Karn Parekh, Rotarians; and Priti Raja, co-founder of the foundation, led the event.

According to a press note, the Rotary Club had partnered with Sare Jahan Se Acha Foundation, which holds the record for travelling 40,000 km through 21 Union Territories and States in India, as a response to the ongoing concerns regarding public health and sanitation in the community.

Ms. Priti said spitting was never considered garbage, but not only was it garbage, but it also carries a potential health risk, and this fact was made apparent during COVID-19.

Volunteers from schools and colleges, including Saradha Gangadharan College and the government school of Thiruchitrambalam, also participated in the event, which included a pledge to avoid spitting in public places, mass rendering of a patriotic song, and a game aimed at fostering community engagement.

