Rally held as part of ‘Year of Next of Kin’

As part of 2019 being observed as the “Year of Next of Kin” by the Indian Army, a seven-member team, led by Commander Raghavendra, on Thursday embarked on a bicycle rally which would cover three districts of Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Krishnagiri districts.

District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram flagged off the rally. The team intends to travel 475 km in seven days.

They intend to cover Kammavanpet near Vellore, Kannamangalam near Tiruvannamalai and Krishnagiri.

According to the ex-servicemen association, the Indian Army plans to reach out to the next of the kin of people who became casualties while on duty, ex-servicemen and serving soldiers, to inform them of the financial benefits, welfare schemes and help resolve pension-related problems.

The issue assumes significance in the context of most dependants, including the spouse and parents, of the deceased soldiers being unaware of the financial benefits that they were entitled to.

Documentation woes

“Incorrect and incomplete documentation is common, causing severe hardship to the next of the kin,” an official said. An official said the next of the kin in this category were entirely dependent on the benefits.

Their welfare, therefore, went beyond the financial domain and included ensuring best education facilities to the children as well, the official added.