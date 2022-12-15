  1. EPaper
Rally for mobilising citizen participation in Smart City survey

Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is conducting an online survey from November 9 to December 23 and Puducherry citizens can express their opinions on https://eol.22.org

December 15, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
An awareness rally by college students and NSS volunteers under the auspices of the Puducherry Smart City Development Limited started at the Old Court Building premises and concluded at Gandhi Thidal.

An awareness rally was taken out recently to mobilise participation in the ‘City Perception Survey’ led by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development for its Smart City Mission.

T. Arun, Chief Executive Officer of the Puducherry Smart City Development Limited, flagged off the awareness campaign that aims at encouraging more citizens/stakeholders to participate in the online perception survey to record their views on ease of living in cities.

The rally by college students and NSS volunteers under the auspices of the Puducherry Smart City Development Limited started at the Old Court Building premises and concluded at Gandhi Thidal.

The Ministry is conducting the online survey from November 9 to December 23 and Puducherry citizens can express their opinions about the city on https://eol.22.org that would form the basis for its rating.

