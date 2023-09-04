ADVERTISEMENT

Rajiv Gandhi veterinary institute releases training manual for small-scale milk processing

September 04, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The release of the manual coincided with a training workshop held as part of a project on ‘Value-added Milk Products Processing at Household Level’

The Hindu Bureau

Dignitaries releasing the training manual at the workshop conducted recently. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Department of Livestock Products Technology of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (RIVER) has brought out a training manual on small-scale, household-based milk processing.

The release of the manual coincided with a training workshop held for 12 batches (243 participants) as part of a project on “Value-added Milk Products Processing at Household Level” funded by the Department of Science and Technology’s Women Scientist Scheme-B and Women in Science and Engineering-KIRAN Division of the Government of India.

In addition to this, a programme on “Awareness about FSSAI Registration and its Importance for Entrepreneurship and Retail Registration Procedure” was arranged for more than 200 participants.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

V. Sejian, Dean, RIVER; K.A. Arul Anand, Joint Director, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Chennai; and S. Kasthuri, Principal Investigator of the project, participated. The training was led by a RIVER team comprising K. Natchimuthu, Banu Rekha, Rajalakshmi, Venkatesa Perumal and Nithya Quintoil.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US