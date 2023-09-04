HamberMenu
Rajiv Gandhi veterinary institute releases training manual for small-scale milk processing

The release of the manual coincided with a training workshop held as part of a project on ‘Value-added Milk Products Processing at Household Level’

September 04, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Dignitaries releasing the training manual at the workshop conducted recently.

Dignitaries releasing the training manual at the workshop conducted recently. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Department of Livestock Products Technology of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (RIVER) has brought out a training manual on small-scale, household-based milk processing.

The release of the manual coincided with a training workshop held for 12 batches (243 participants) as part of a project on “Value-added Milk Products Processing at Household Level” funded by the Department of Science and Technology’s Women Scientist Scheme-B and Women in Science and Engineering-KIRAN Division of the Government of India.

In addition to this, a programme on “Awareness about FSSAI Registration and its Importance for Entrepreneurship and Retail Registration Procedure” was arranged for more than 200 participants.

V. Sejian, Dean, RIVER; K.A. Arul Anand, Joint Director, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Chennai; and S. Kasthuri, Principal Investigator of the project, participated. The training was led by a RIVER team comprising K. Natchimuthu, Banu Rekha, Rajalakshmi, Venkatesa Perumal and Nithya Quintoil.

