Rajiv Gandhi Park is a picture of neglect

Children are put to risk at the Rajiv Gandhi Children’s Park at Lawspet as play equipment are in a dilapidated condition and due to lack of lighting inside the premises.

The park, which is the only recreational facility for children, in one of the oldest and largest residential colonies once visited by hundreds of people. Its long neglect has resulted in damage to most of the play equipment.

Whether it is the slides, swings or multi-action play station, the installations are in a dilapidated condition putting a question mark on the safety of children playing in the area. Some of the equipment even have large gaping holes.

Apart from poor infrastructure, lack of proper lighting in the entire premises is another issue. “It once used to be filled with children and parents even on weekdays. But now hardly a few kids make it to the park and that too for playing some games,” said I. Raja, a scribe and resident of Avvai Nagar in Lawspet. R. Raghu, a resident of Ashok Nagar, said the park needs an urgent facelift. A majority of the playthings are in worn out condition. “I don’t allow my children to play alone as I am worried about their safety. Besides the poor condition of the equipment, lack of lighting is a big problem as anti-social elements come in during weekends. In the thick of darkness anything can happen.” According to S. Parthasarathy, a resident of Avvai Nagar, the park was the only facility available for children in the locality. The gates remained locked at all times with a chain preventing children from accessing the park.

Several schools which lacked proper ground used the park for allowing their students to play. Lack of regular maintenance has destroyed a good recreational facility, he said. “Due to the condition of our park, we have to take the children to the Venketa Nagar Park or Bharathi Park during weekends. But on weekends these parks will be full leading to overcrowding. The government should urge elected representatives to use local area development funds to maintain parks in their respective locality,” said Mr. Raghu.

According to educationist T. Poorani, lack of proper infrastructure was one of the reasons for poor participation on from the part of children in physical activity. “Children need to play. Lack of infrastructure, encouragement from the part of parents and teachers are the reasons that demotivate the children to engage in play,” she said.

An official said the government was working on ways to conduct regular maintenance of parks either using own funds or with corporate funding. The maintenance of Bharathi Park had already been taken up. The Rajiv Gandhi park too will have more facilities soon, the official added.