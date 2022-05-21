Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary observed

Congress leaders and party workers leave to Sriperumbudur to visit Rajiv memorial

Congress leaders and party workers leave to Sriperumbudur to visit Rajiv memorial

Led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, the Union Territory on Saturday observed the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Mr. Rangasamy, along with Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu, AINRC legislators U. Lakshmikanthan and S Ramesh garlanded the statue of Rajiv Gandhi. They also attended an all religion prayer meeting. After the prayer meeting, the Chief Minister also administered anti-terrorism pledge.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and Additional Director General of Police Anand Mohan were also present.

Before the start of the government organised function to mark the death anniversary, Congress workers led by former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam and PCC chief A. V Subramanian garlanded the statue. Former Minister M. Kandasamy and former government whip R. K. R. Anantharaman were also present.

After garlanding the statue, the Congress leaders and several party workers left to Sriperumbudur to visit Rajiv memorial.