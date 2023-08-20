ADVERTISEMENT

Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary celebrated

August 20, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy administering the ‘Sadbhavana pledge’ on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Puducherry on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Various programmes were organised by the government and the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on Sunday. 

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy administered the ‘Sadbhavana pledge’ at a function held near Rajiv Gandhi signal. Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, legislators, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya took the pledge. 

The PCC organised a function at its office on Vaisyal Street. Led by PCC chief and Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, the leaders garlanded the portrait of the former Prime Minister. They also garlanded his statue at Rajiv Gandhi signal. The PCC also organised welfare programmes in all the 30 constituencies. Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Congress Legislature Party leader M. Vaithianathan and former government whip R.K.R. Ananantharaman were present.

