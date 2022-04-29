Rajeev Verma assumes office as new Chief Secretary

Rajeev Verma on Friday assumed charge as Chief Secretary of Puducherry. Mr. Verma, who was previously serving as the Principal Secretary (Home) and Agriculture Production Commissioner and Chairman of Staff Selection Board to the Arunachal Pradesh government, was posted as replacement for incumbent Ashwani Kumar, who has been transferred and posted in Delhi. Mr. Ashwani Kumar is expected to leave for Delhi on Sunday.

Both belong to the 1992 batch of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre

Mr. Verma, was also an invitee to a farewell party hosted at the Raj Nivas by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for outgoing officers in the Union Territory, including Ashok Kumar, Shurbir Singh and K Mahesh who have been posted to New Delhi and Arjun Sharma who has been posted to Andaman and Nicobar.

He is expected to call on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy shortly.