Rajeev Verma appointed new CS of Puducherry

Rajeev Verma, a 1992 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the Union Territory in place of Ashwani Kumar. Mr Kumar has been transferred to New Delhi.

Mr. Verma is currently serving as the Principal Secretary (Home) and Agriculture Production Commissioner and Chairman of Staff Selection Board to the Arunachal Pradesh government.

The order announcing the transfer and new appointment was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday. Though the order says the changes would take immediate effect, it was not certain whether Mr. Kumar would relinquish charge before the scheduled visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. Official sources say the new Chief Secretary would take charge only after Mr. Shah’s scheduled visit.

Mr. Kumar is the longest serving Chief Secretary of the Union Territory. He assumed charge as the Chief Secretary in November, 2017 and headed the administration during the politically tumultuous years when former Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy were engaged in a turf war and also during the subsequent days of President’s rule. Previously, he served as the Principal Secretary to Public Works Department in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

In another order issued on Wednesday, the Ministry had transferred senior IAS officers Ashok Kumar, Shurbir Singh and K Mahesh to New Delhi and Arjun Sharma to Andaman and Nicobar. Shurbir Singh was functioning as the Chief Electoral Officer.

Two serving IAS officers in Mizorm, P. Jawahar and R. Kesavan, have been posted to the Union Territory. Both the officers have served the Union Territory in different capacities in the past.

Also, three IPS officers Dumbere Milind Mahadeo, Rahul Alwal and Niharika Bhatt have also been transferred. Another IPS officer, Santosh Kumar currently serving with Delhi police, has been posted to the Union Territory.