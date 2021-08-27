Rajavelou is Puducherry Deputy Speaker

PUDUCHERRY

27 August 2021 00:04 IST

The legislator was elected unopposed

Four-time legislator P. Rajavelou has been elected unopposed as the deputy Speaker of the 15th Legislative Assembly.

Speaker R. Selvam made the announcement appointing Mr. Rajavelou, a legislator representing Nettapakkam (reserved) constituency as the Deputy Speaker on Thursday. Mr. Rajavelou’s was the lone nomination received for the post, Mr. Selvam said. Mr. Rajavelou, who got elected to the Assembly first from the Bahour Assembly constituency in 1990, had also represented Embalam constituency.

In his more than 20-year-long political career, he had served as Minister twice under Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Rangasamy, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravana Kumar, Opposition leader R. Siva and legislators congratulated Mr. Rajavelou on his appointment.