Raj Nivas versus Govt. battle heads into new year as well

The year 2017 will go down in the history of the Union Territory as one that witnessed the intense power struggle between titular head and elected government plumbing new depths.

And, with the Raj Nivas and the government locking in a power game during the last few weeks over the disputed appointment of three nominated MLAs belonging to the BJP, the battle looks set to spill over into 2018 as well.

Though the Union Territory had been a witness to Lt. Governors and elected governments in the past, the ongoing battle for supremacy between Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and the ruling Congress led by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has, on and off, made national headlines.

Curiously, both warring sides quote the same Constitutional source — Articles and Sections of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963 and the Rules of Business of the Government of Pondicherry, 1963 — to stake their rights over governance.

In fact, the year began with Ms. Bedi and Mr. Narayanasamy engaging in a tiff on the use of social media by government staff for official communication.

After the Lt. Governor suspended a Pondicherry Civil Service cadre officer for posting an allegedly lewd clip on Whatsapp group initiated by the Lt. Governor for passing on instructions to officials, the Chief Minister issued an order prohibiting government officials from using social media applications for official communication.

In a tit-for- tat response, Ms. Bedi revoked the order issued by the Chief Minister triggering an all-out fight between them subsequently on several issues.

The battle then turned to the Assembly when it convened for the budget session with legislators raising concerns over the style of functioning of Ms. Bedi and her visit to the constituencies without informing the MLAs.

On a privilege issued raised by AIADMK legislator A. Baskar, Speaker V. Vaithilingam ordered the removal of R. Chandirasekaran for not informing the MLA during a visit by Ms. Bedi.

The issue turned out to be another occasion of one-upmanship, with Ms. Bedi reinstating the officer. The Assembly then moved contempt proceedings against Mr. Chandirasekaran and Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor G. Theva Neethi Dhas for overruling the Speaker’s authority.

Another major flash point was the decision of Ms. Bedi to administer oath to three BJP leaders appointed by the Union Government as nominated legislators.

The decision saw ruling Congress garnering support of all political parties, barring the principal Opposition party, AINRC, against Ms. Bedi. The ruling front filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court against the appointment of nominated MLAs.

An all-party meeting convened by the ruling Congress passed a resolution condemning the style of functioning of Ms. Bedi. The Chief Minister made several trips to Delhi to complain against Ms. Bedi to the Union Home Minister. The Congress legislators too wrote to the MHA complaining about the Lt Governor.

The tug of war witnessed sharp exchanges between Ms. Bedi, Mr. Narayanasamy and Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy. In fact, the verbal duel was more between Ms. Bedi and Mr. Kandasamy, the latter even going to the extend of threatening to stage a fast against the Lt Governor in New Delhi.

The Lt Governor and the Minister entered into a verbal spat on issue of revival of port and farm loan waiver. She even threatened to expose the Minister on certain wrong doings.

It wasn’t long before the power tussle spilled on to the streets with Dalit outfits staging a fast against the Lt Governor. The Bharatiya Janata Party came in defence of the Lt Governor and has on more than one occasion openly praised Ms. Bedi’s resolve to “clean up the administrative system.”

Going by the style of functioning of Ms. Bedi and the mood within the ruling Congress, one could clearly state that there are no visible signs of any ease in the impasse.

While the aggressive stand of the ruling party has not deterred Ms. Bedi from playing an active role in the administrative affairs, the ruling front too has not shown any inclination to climb down from its stated position on the elected Ministry’s upper hand in day to day administration.

Much would depend on the outcome of the PIL filed by Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan in the High Court against the appointment of nominated MLAs. The Supreme Court verdict in the case between Union Government and AAP government in Delhi may also have its bearing in UT, says an official.