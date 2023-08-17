Raj Nivas to be shifted to new complex on Old Distillery premises

August 17, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry government has decided to accommodate the office-cum-residence of the Lieutenant Governor in the newly-constructed building at the Old Distillery Complex on the Vaithikuppam side of Beach Road.

“The shifting is to facilitate restoration of Raj Nivas, which will take over a year,” Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan told The Hindu.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy along with Mr. Lakshminarayanan and senior officials on Thursday visited the new building on Beach Road. The Minister said the complex would need some alteration before shifting Raj Nivas as it was initially meant for a Cultural-cum-Convention Centre.

The centre was designed to accommodate 18 rooms, 4 banquet halls, an auditorium (330-seating capacity) and 2 restaurants. The building was constructed utilising around ₹13 crore sanctioned by the Union Government under Swadesh Darshan Programme. The centre was designed by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage.

The government has decided to restore the 250-year-old Raj Nivas, a Grade 1 A heritage structure, after the Public Works Department found it structurally unsafe.

