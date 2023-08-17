HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Raj Nivas to be shifted to new complex on Old Distillery premises

The government has decided to restore the 250-year-old Raj Nivas, a Grade 1 A heritage structure, after the Public Works Department found it structurally unsafe. The restoration of Raj Nivas will take over a year, says Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan

August 17, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy along with Mr. Lakshminarayanan and senior officials on Thursday visited the new building at the Old Distillery Complex on Beach Road. The complex would need some alteration before shifting Raj Nivas as it was initially meant for a Cultural-cum-Convention Centre, said the Minister.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy along with Mr. Lakshminarayanan and senior officials on Thursday visited the new building at the Old Distillery Complex on Beach Road. The complex would need some alteration before shifting Raj Nivas as it was initially meant for a Cultural-cum-Convention Centre, said the Minister. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Puducherry government has decided to accommodate the office-cum-residence of the Lieutenant Governor in the newly-constructed building at the Old Distillery Complex on the Vaithikuppam side of Beach Road.

“The shifting is to facilitate restoration of Raj Nivas, which will take over a year,” Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan told The Hindu.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy along with Mr. Lakshminarayanan and senior officials on Thursday visited the new building on Beach Road. The Minister said the complex would need some alteration before shifting Raj Nivas as it was initially meant for a Cultural-cum-Convention Centre.

The centre was designed to accommodate 18 rooms, 4 banquet halls, an auditorium (330-seating capacity) and 2 restaurants. The building was constructed utilising around ₹13 crore sanctioned by the Union Government under Swadesh Darshan Programme. The centre was designed by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage.

The government has decided to restore the 250-year-old Raj Nivas, a Grade 1 A heritage structure, after the Public Works Department found it structurally unsafe.

Ends

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.