Raj Nivas sanitised after personal staff of L-G tests positive

PUDUCHERRY

30 December 2020 23:42 IST

The Health Department on Wednesday sanitised Raj Nivas after a personal staff of Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi tested positive for COVID-19.

Sanitisation of Raj Nivas was done after a woman officer, part of the social media team of the Lt. Governor, tested positive.

The officer has been admitted to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research for COVID-19 treatment. The healthcare workers collected throat swabs of around 25 persons in Raj Nivas on Wednesday evening to test for novel coronavirus.

Advertising

Advertising