Raj Nivas revamp: temporary office-residence of LG to be ready in four months

The revamp of facilities at the building that would temporarily serve as the office-residence of the Lt. Governor, pending the structural strengthening and restoration of the 250-year-old Raj Nivas, is expected to be completed in four months.

On Sunday, Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan was accompanied by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, on a visit to the site that would temporarily house the office-cum-residence of the Lt. Governor, to attend a bhoomi pooja.

The Raj Nivas, notified as a Grade-1A heritage structure, had been declared structurally unsafe by the Public Works Department last year. The government had readied a plan to relocate the functioning of the Raj Nivas to a temporary office-residence at the newly-built building at the Old Distillery complex on the Vaithikuppam side of the Beach Road.

The refurbishment of the building at the Old Distillery is being executed by the PWD at an estimated cost of ₹3.88 crore.

The restoration of the Raj Nivas is expected to take at least a year from the time

K. Lakshminarayanan, Public Works Minister; A. Nedunchezhiyan, Secretary to the Lt. Governor; M. Dhinadhayalan, PWD Chief Engineer; K. Veeraselvam, Superintending Engineer and other officials were present.

Earlier, Mr. Kailashnathan celebrated Thiruonam at the Raj Nivas with floral arrangement and the traditional feast.

Members of the Kerala Samajam in Puducherry paid a courtesy call on the Lt. Governor on the festive occasion.

