Raj Nivas resumes open house sessions

The Raj Nivas will resume open house sessions to take up public grievances from Monday through Wednesday at 5 p.m. following the lifting of the model code of conduct for the recent Parliamentary elections.
As was the practice, the grievances of government employees will be heard at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi will also hear grievances of outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam through video-conferencing on Fridays between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor