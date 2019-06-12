Raj Nivas resumes open house sessions

The Raj Nivas will resume open house sessions to take up public grievances from Monday through Wednesday at 5 p.m. following the lifting of the model code of conduct for the recent Parliamentary elections.

As was the practice, the grievances of government employees will be heard at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi will also hear grievances of outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam through video-conferencing on Fridays between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.