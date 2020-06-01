‘Raj Nivas received 50,000 plaints in four years’

The Raj Nivas responded to over 50,000 grievances over the past four years from Puducherry and its three enclaves, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of her term.
In a message, Ms. Bedi said the grievances had been received from across areas of governance.
“We thank all sections of society and all regions for having kept connected with Rajnivas and alerting us in time for useful interventions,” she said.
During the lockdown, the Raj Nivas is increasingly using technological means through webcasts, audio conferencing and selective meetings in person. The Open House remains accessible by use of audio calls, WhatsApp, emails and control room numbers. The sessions would start in person as soon more opening up happens, Ms. Bedi said.
