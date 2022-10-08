Raj Nivas re-launches open house, L-G interacts with public

The grievance redressal event started by former Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi during her tenure in the Union Territory was suspended by Raj Nivas during the peak of COVID-19

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 08, 2022 20:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Lt. Governor will listen to the grievances of the public on the first and third Saturday of every month, according to a note from Raj Nivas. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Raj Nivas on Saturday re-started the Open House programme, where people who have taken prior appointment could meet the Lieutenant Governor to address their grievances.

The programme was started by former Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi during her tenure in the Union Territory. The grievance redressal event was suspended by Raj Nivas during the peak of COVID-19.

Following its re-launch on Saturday, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan interacted with the public and listened to their grievances. Dr. Tamilisai met around 20 persons on the first day.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Raj Nivas in a press release said the Lt. Governor would listen to the grievances of the public on the first and third Saturday of every month. Those interested to attend the programme should register either by dialing 0413-2334050/2334051 or by online adctolg.pon@nic.in

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app