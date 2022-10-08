Raj Nivas re-launches open house, L-G interacts with public

The Hindu Bureau October 08, 2022 20:01 IST

The grievance redressal event started by former Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi during her tenure in the Union Territory was suspended by Raj Nivas during the peak of COVID-19

Lt. Governor will listen to the grievances of the public on the first and third Saturday of every month, according to a note from Raj Nivas. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Raj Nivas on Saturday re-started the Open House programme, where people who have taken prior appointment could meet the Lieutenant Governor to address their grievances. The programme was started by former Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi during her tenure in the Union Territory. The grievance redressal event was suspended by Raj Nivas during the peak of COVID-19. Following its re-launch on Saturday, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan interacted with the public and listened to their grievances. Dr. Tamilisai met around 20 persons on the first day. Raj Nivas in a press release said the Lt. Governor would listen to the grievances of the public on the first and third Saturday of every month. Those interested to attend the programme should register either by dialing 0413-2334050/2334051 or by online adctolg.pon@nic.in



