Raj Nivas is not an onlooker but a stable contributor: Bedi

The Raj Nivas is not an “onlooker but a stable contributor” for the betterment of the UT, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has said.

She was responding to remarks by Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao alleging that “parallel meetings” at Raj Nivas and “instructions to officials without the knowledge of the Chief Minister and Cabinet were hindering the administration's COVID-19 containment efforts.”

“It’s easy to be ‘not involved’. It’s more challenging to ‘stay briefed and think along'...to strengthen the responses to any crisis,” Ms. Bedi said.

According to the Lt. Governor, briefings on COVID challenges at Raj Nivas were to additionally enhance and strengthen internal collaboration to save and anticipate challenges ahead for better preparation and prevention. “It’s also to keep a close watch on developments and prevent rather than chase problems later. Wisdom in the current serious health challenge of COVID management is to be collaborative, contributory and anticipatory. The objective of synergy is to save lives and provide people a safety net as much as it is possible, she said.

“We, the public officials in administration are not here to compete but collaborate and contribute towards a common purpose. Which is the safety, security and well being of the people of Puducherry,” Ms. Bedi said.

The Raj Nivas welcomes all useful initiatives from all sources which contribute towards the cause and also respects every valuable contribution.“There is no need to doubt the intentions. It just needs an understanding and appreciation. COVID is an enemy of humanity. It demands strict individual and collective responsibility,” Ms. Bedi said.